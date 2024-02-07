ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $138.58, but opened at $143.85. ArcBest shares last traded at $144.86, with a volume of 35,760 shares.

The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. UBS Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ArcBest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ArcBest by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

