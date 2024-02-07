Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $91.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

