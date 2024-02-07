Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,559 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $60,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,648,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

