Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 312,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 141,336 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.50.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 111.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 900,175 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

