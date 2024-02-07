Ares Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

ARCC opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 89.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

