Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 526.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 344,912 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 461,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
