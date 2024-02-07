Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,147,000 after buying an additional 115,078 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,039,000 after buying an additional 699,297 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

