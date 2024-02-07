Argent Trust Co Buys 134 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $654.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $658.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.22 and a 200 day moving average of $490.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

