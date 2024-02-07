Argent Trust Co Buys 3,594 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $118.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a market cap of $527.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

