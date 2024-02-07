Argent Trust Co Has $349,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.8% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $182.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.