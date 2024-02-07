Argent Trust Co Has $477,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $398.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $403.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.