Argent Trust Co Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HLT opened at $194.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $196.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.68 and a 200-day moving average of $163.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

