Argent Trust Co Has $553,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.10.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

