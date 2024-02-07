Argent Trust Co Has $707,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

