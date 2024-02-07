Argent Trust Co Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at $52,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

