Argent Trust Co Invests $447,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,487.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,300.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,068.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,506.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,305.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.