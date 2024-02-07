Argent Trust Co Sells 9,039 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

