Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Arhaus worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Arhaus by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 565,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arhaus Trading Down 1.3 %

Arhaus stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,007. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

