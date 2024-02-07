Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) & Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Head to Head Analysis

Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arizona Sonoran Copper and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 18.33% 13.87% 6.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arizona Sonoran Copper 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ero Copper 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

This table compares Arizona Sonoran Copper and Ero Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper $426.40 million 3.72 $101.83 million $0.85 18.14

Ero Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Arizona Sonoran Copper on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.