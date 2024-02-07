Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

ARW stock opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

