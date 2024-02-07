Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 585,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,688. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

