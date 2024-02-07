Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARWR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

