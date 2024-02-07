Artesian Resources Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $371.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARTNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARTNA

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

In other news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356 in the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.