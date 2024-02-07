Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 136,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 635,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$305.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

