Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

