ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $15.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $920.50. 798,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $757.27 and its 200-day moving average is $680.21. The company has a market cap of $363.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $922.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

