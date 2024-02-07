Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.590- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.59 EPS.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.03. The company had a trading volume of 117,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,409. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.35 and its 200 day moving average is $194.45.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.