Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.41

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.41 and last traded at $177.43, with a volume of 80924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.89.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Assurant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

