AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.70

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 1410984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 20.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 408,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 41.1% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

