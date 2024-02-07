ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

