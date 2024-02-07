Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.45-$6.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.450-6.650 EPS.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ATO traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.06. 357,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after buying an additional 912,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,460,000 after buying an additional 100,681 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.