Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

