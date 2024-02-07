Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 5.09% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $717,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7,376.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 133.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS FBCV opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.