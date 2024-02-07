Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

ENB stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

