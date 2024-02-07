Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

