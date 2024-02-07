Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.46.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

