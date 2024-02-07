Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

