Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

