Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

