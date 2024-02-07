Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

