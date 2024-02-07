Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 132,418 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,418 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 460,807 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,897,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 198,678 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PFM stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.