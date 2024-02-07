Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,154 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.