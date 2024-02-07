ATS (NYSE:ATS) Trading Down 7.9%

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 16,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 40,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ATS by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ATS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 497,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in ATS by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in ATS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.