Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $12.62 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $34.33 or 0.00079700 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.62 billion and approximately $321.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00021692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,483,520 coins and its circulating supply is 367,450,610 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

