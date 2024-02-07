Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ASM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

ASM opened at $0.47 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

