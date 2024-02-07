Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AX. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE AX opened at $51.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

