AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

AZEK Stock Up 13.4 %

AZEK stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. 3,569,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. AZEK has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AZEK by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AZEK by 57.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AZEK by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

