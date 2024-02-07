AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AZEK traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 1130328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

