B. Riley Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Ameresco Trading Up 6.4 %

Ameresco stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,914,000. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,170,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,858,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameresco by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after acquiring an additional 188,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after acquiring an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 20,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

