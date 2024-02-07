B. Riley Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 25,588 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 19,748 put options.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 5.9 %

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 919,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,317. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

